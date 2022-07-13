Financial Consulate Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $346.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day moving average of $383.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

