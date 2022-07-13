Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

