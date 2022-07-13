Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

