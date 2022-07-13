Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 47,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

