Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 8,834 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 5.52% of 180 Degree Capital worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

