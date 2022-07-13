Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 8,834 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. 180 Degree Capital makes up about 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 5.52% of 180 Degree Capital worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,723 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

180 Degree Capital Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.