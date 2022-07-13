First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.21. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

