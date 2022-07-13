First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

