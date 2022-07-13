First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 69.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

