First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

