First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.