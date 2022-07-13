FirstGroup plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0114 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

