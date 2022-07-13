Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,321,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 171,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

