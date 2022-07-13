Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.