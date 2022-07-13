FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 226,200.0% in June

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 226,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.67% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

