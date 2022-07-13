FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.09. 48,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 71,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

