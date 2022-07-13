Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2,678.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.72.

NYSE DE opened at $295.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

