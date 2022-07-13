Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $490.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day moving average is $516.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.70 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

