Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 3,922 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 575,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.