Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.