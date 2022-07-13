Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $26.62 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,493,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

