Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 8,123 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 835,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

