Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,416 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Shares of ROK opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

