Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.61. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1,776 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

