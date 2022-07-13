FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $149.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FMC by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

