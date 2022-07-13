Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average of $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

