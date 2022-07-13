Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

