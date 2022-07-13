Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $468.88 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

