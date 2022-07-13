Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

