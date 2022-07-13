Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $10,006,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $9,489,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

