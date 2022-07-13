Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

NYSE:MPC opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

