Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases Shares of 58,254 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

