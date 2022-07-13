Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,144 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,762,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 406,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VSH opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

