Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

