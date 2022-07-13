Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.18. 144,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 209,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000.

