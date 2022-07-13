Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Down 0.6%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 684.50 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 694 ($8.25). 572,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 584,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($8.30).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.03) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 668.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

