Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.83 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $26.83 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00097326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00173627 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,366,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

