Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,812,000 after purchasing an additional 406,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 910,878 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 882,509 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.