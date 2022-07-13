Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 129,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $81,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FCX stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

