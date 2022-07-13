Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,673,877. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

