Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.89

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €56.89 ($56.89) and traded as low as €46.59 ($46.59). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €47.60 ($47.60), with a volume of 767,504 shares changing hands.

FME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($58.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($62.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

