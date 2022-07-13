Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.50. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 58,204 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 0.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 2,760.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
