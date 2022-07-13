FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.83

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.83 and traded as high as $61.30. FRP shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 10,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,009.00 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $444,932. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

