FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 over the last three months. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.