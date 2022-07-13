FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading Down 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 154,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 71,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

