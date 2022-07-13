Fullen Financial Group Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,172,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,767,000 after purchasing an additional 393,113 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 211,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

