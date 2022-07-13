Fullen Financial Group Sells 620 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fullen Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

