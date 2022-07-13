Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.05

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 34918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 70.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

