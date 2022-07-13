Function X (FX) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $95.29 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.43 or 0.99222406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00039930 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

