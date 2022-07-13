Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.83

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

