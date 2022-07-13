Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $34.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 181,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.61. 2,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.