Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $68.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $68,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,317. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.